Wong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Wong replaced Juan Lagares in the lineup for games Wednesday and Friday, but the former will remain on the bench for the second straight contest Sunday while Lagares joins Taylor Ward and Justin Upton in the outfield. Since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 29, Wong is hitting .179 and getting on base at a .207 clip. He'll likely fill a utility role for Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.