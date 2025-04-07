Caceres (lat) made his season debut for Double-A Rocket City on Friday, striking out a batter in a scoreless inning of relief.

Caceres closed the 2024 season on the Angels' 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery to address a right lat strain. He didn't make any appearances in the Cactus League before being reassigned to minor-league camp March 4, but Caceres apparently received a clean bill of health heading into the season. The 25-year-old righty previously made a pair of relief appearances for the Angels in 2023, but since he no longer possesses a 40-man roster spot, he could have a tough time making it back to the big leagues in 2025.