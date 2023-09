The Angels selected Caceres' contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Caceres began the 2023 season in High-A ball but has risen all the way to the majors for the Angels' final handful of games. The 23-year-old reliever struck out 85 batters in 54.2 minor-league innings this season, though all of those whiffs came with a less-exciting 4.12 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.