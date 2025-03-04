The Angels reassigned Caceres (lat) to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Caceres was attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee and has yet to make any appearances in the Cactus League while he continues to work his way back from the lat surgery he underwent last March, so he never seemed to have a legitimate chance to win a spot in the Angels' Opening Day bullpen. If healthy, Caceres will likely begin the season at Triple-A Salt Lake.