Jansen allowed a run on two hits and struck out two over one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Athletics.

Jansen gave up a run in a save situation for the first time this season, but he fortunately had a three-run cushion to work with. He's had a heavy workload of late, pitching four of the last five days, which may explain his struggles Tuesday. The 37-year-old is up to 10 saves while adding a 5.28 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings. Should a save situation arise Wednesday, Ryan Zeferjahn, Brock Burke or Hector Neris could be options to snag a save, as it's unlikely Jansen will be asked to pitch three days in a row.