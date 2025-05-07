Jansen was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays due to an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Jansen hasn't pitched since he collected his seventh save of the season Saturday. Manager Ron Washington said after Tuesday's game that the veteran reliever should be available out of the bullpen in Wednesday's contest, though that will ultimately depend on how he's feeling. Jansen owns a 5.79 ERA and 1.39 WHIP through 9.1 innings on the year, though all the runs scored against him came during a six-run barrage from the Tigers on Friday.