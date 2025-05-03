Jansen (0-1) took the loss Friday, surrendering six runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- in two-thirds of an inning as the Angels fell 9-1 to the Tigers. He struck out one.

Called upon in the ninth inning to keep the game level at 1-1, Jansen instead watched Riley Greene launch his third pitch into the right-field corner for a leadoff homer, followed quickly by another solo shot from Colt Keith and a two-run blast by Javier Baez. The veteran closer put two more runners aboard before getting the hook, and both of them came around to score with Jake Eder on the mound. Jansen still has yet to blow a save this season, going 6-for-6 on his chances, and he hadn't given up a run in eight appearances prior to Friday's disaster.