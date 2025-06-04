Jansen (1-2) walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record the win in a 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Red Sox.

Rather than hold Jansen back for a potential save situation, Angels manager Ron Washington sent his closer to the mound in the bottom of the ninth to keep the game tied at 3-3. While pinch runner David Hamilton did get to third base thanks to two stolen bases, Jansen stranded him by striking out Wilyer Abreu and coaxing a groundout from Romy Gonzalez. Reid Detmers then worked the 10th for the save when the Halos pushed a run across in the top of the frame. Since the beginning of May, Jansen has posted a shaky 7.94 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 11.1 innings, but he hasn't blown any of his six save chances during that time and his job as closer doesn't appear to be in any jeopardy.