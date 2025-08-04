Jansen (4-2) picked up the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one hit and one walk during a scoreless nine innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

Jansen pitched in the top of the ninth frame with the score tied 5-5. He wound up with the victory after Taylor Ward swatted a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom half. Jansen has been excellent in July, having allowed merely five hits and one walk over 12.1 scoreless innings. He's struck out 13 batters during that stretch and has nabbed a pair of wins and five saves. He has 20 saves this season.