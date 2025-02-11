Jansen (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Jansen finished last season with the Red Sox with 27 saves while registering a 3.35 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB across 53.2 innings. The 37-year-old right-hander ended the campaign on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation but should be ready to go for the start of spring training. Jansen is likely to assume closing duties with the Angels, which would shift Ben Joyce to a setup role.