Jansen picked up the save in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

The save was Jansen's 20th of the season, and he hasn't given up an earned run since his June 15 outing in Baltimore. During that stretch, the veteran right-hander has a 0.61 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB covering 16.1 innings as the Angels' closer. Jansen has been a rumored trade candidate ahead of Thursday's deadline, and it remains to be seen how a potential move might impact his fantasy value.