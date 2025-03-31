Jansen picked up the save in Sunday's 3-2 win against the White Sox, pitching a scoreless inning with no strikeouts while allowing a hit and a walk.

The 37-year-old collected his 449th career save, working around a double and a walk before inducing a game-ending double play. Despite debuting late in spring training March 1 due to lingering shoulder soreness, Jansen appears to be in classic form as he now needs just 30 more saves to pass Lee Smith for third most all-time. Jansen is firmly planted in his role as the Angels closer and could be a trade deadline target if the team fades out of contention.