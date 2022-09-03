Rosenberg (arm) was reinstated from Triple-A Salt Lake's injured list last week and returned to action Sunday, covering two innings and striking out three while allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Rosenberg had been out of action since early July with the unspecified arm injury before he was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in mid-August. Though he possesses a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster, Rosenberg may need to string together a few quality performances at Triple-A to earn a promotion back to the majors in September.