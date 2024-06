Triple-A Salt Lake reinstated Rosenberg (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

In his return from a three-week absence, Rosenberg stepped right back into the Salt Lake rotation, covering four innings while giving up one run on three hits and no walks while striking out five in the club's 12-11 loss to Albuquerque in 11 innings. Over his 13 starts for Salt Lake this season, Rosenberg has compiled a 3.75 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 61:24 K:BB across 72 innings.