Rosenberg (arm) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Angels' Arizona Complex League affiliate and gave up three earned runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one over a one-inning start.

Rosenberg, who currently resides on Triple-A Salt Lake's 7-day injured list due to an apparent arm issue, faced six batters in his first game action since July 3. The Angels are likely planning on having Rosenberg getting stretched back out before he rejoins the Triple-A rotation, so expect him to make at least a couple more starts in the lower levels of the minors.