The Angels recalled Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Rosenberg will give the Angels a long-relief option out of the bullpen for Sunday's game against the White Sox after starting pitcher Jose Suarez -- who was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move -- lasted only four innings in Saturday's 4-0 loss. Jaime Barria covered three innings following Suarez's departure and likely won't be available for the next couple of days, though he could slot into the rotation next weekend when Suarez's turn comes up again. Assuming that's the case, Rosenberg doesn't look like he'll have much fantasy value while he's limited to low-leverage mop-up duties.