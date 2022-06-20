Rosenberg allowed two hits and three walks with one strikeout over 4.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Rosenberg threw 71 pitches (43 strikes) in his first big-league start. He performed well, but fell one out shy of qualifying for the win. He'd given up five runs in six innings across two relief appearances earlier in the season, though he's pitched well as a start in the minors, logging a 2.34 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB in 34.2 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake. The southpaw appears to be in contention with Jose Suarez for the role of sixth starter in the Angels' rotation. The Angels are off each of the next two Thursdays, so it's unclear if they will turn to either Rosenberg or Suarez in a starting role in the immediate future.