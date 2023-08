The Angels optioned Rosenberg to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Rosenberg made his first MLB appearance of the season Friday, surrendering four runs over five innings while walking five and striking out four. He'll head back to Salt Lake to make room for Griffin Canning's (calf) activation from the injured list. The 28-year-old southpaw holds a 4.93 ERA and 1.49 WHIP through 95 innings across 19 starts in the minors.