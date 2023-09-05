Rosenberg (0-1) took the loss against Baltimore on Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Rosenberg got his first start of the season and fared pretty well, yielding just three runs -- all in the third inning -- to finish with the first quality start of his brief big-league career. The Angels' offense was unable to reward him for it, however, and the southpaw also ended up with his first major-league loss. The Angels are short on starting pitching depth with Shohei Ohtani's elbow injury keeping him from pitching again this season, Chase Silseth on the concussion IL and Lucas Giolito recently claimed off waivers by Cleveland, so Rosenberg could stick as a starter for a bit, especially if Los Angeles continues to deploy a six-man rotation.