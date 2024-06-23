Triple-A Salt Lake placed Rosenberg on its 7-day injured list June 12 with an unspecified injury.

Salt Lake moved Rosenberg to the IL the same day it brought back another member of its rotation (Andrew Wantz) from the IL. Rosenberg made 10 appearances (four starts) with the Angels over the past two seasons and remains on the 40-man roster, but he had been pitching exclusively for Salt Lake in 2024 before landing on the shelf. Though 12 starts in the Pacific Coast League covering 68 innings, Rosenberg owns a 3.84 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 56:24 K:BB.