Rosenberg is starting Monday's game at home against the Orioles, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are still hoping to avoid using their starters on four days rest, per Fletcher, and they don't have an off day until Sept. 14, so Rosenberg may get a few more starts beyond Monday. He has given up five earned runs with seven walks and seven strikeouts over seven frames in two big-league appearances this season and had a 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 33 strikeouts over 25 innings in his five most recent Pacific Coast League starts.