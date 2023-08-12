Rosenberg allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out four batters over five innings in a long-relief role against Houston on Friday.

Reid Detmers started for the Angels and gave up seven runs over 2.1 frames, so Rosenberg was asked to preserve the bullpen with a lengthy relief appearance. The left-hander nearly doubled Detmers' pitch count -- Rosenberg threw 89 pitches to Detmers' 48 -- and hung around long enough for Los Angeles to need only one additional reliever in the blowout loss. It was the first major-league appearance of the season for Rosenberg, and given his starer-like workload Friday, he'll likely be held out of action for several days.