The Angels have added Hiura to their taxi squad ahead of Friday's game versus the Cubs, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The team is still awaiting the results of the MRI on Luis Rengifo's right wrist, and if it's bad enough to force an injured list stint, Hiura is poised to be added to the roster. Hiura has slashed .270/.346/.536 with 18 home runs in 68 games at the Triple-A level this season split between the Tigers and Angels organizations. He has not appeared in a major-league game since 2022.