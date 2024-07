The Angels designated Hiura for assignment Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The return of Luis Rengifo (wrist) from the IL on Tuesday will leave Hiura without a spot on the active roster, and because he has no more options remaining, he will also lose his spot on the 40-man. The 27-year-old has slashed an incredible .360/.429/.853 through 85 plate appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake, though he managed just a .296 OPS in 10 games with the Angels.