Smith (hand) was activated from the injured list prior to Friday's game against the Mariners, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He may not be 100 percent recovered, but the Angels are running out of healthy catchers, so Smith will be activated a little ahead of schedule. Dustin Garneau, who is starting Friday, may get the bulk of the playing time in the short term. Jonathan Lucroy is out with a concussion and broken nose.