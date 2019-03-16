Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Giants.

Smith launched a two-run blast in the first inning to get the Angels on the board and plated another run in the sixth on a single to left field. The 30-year-old remains on track to open the 2019 season as the backup catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy and has gone 9-for-32 with seven RBI and eight runs scored so far this spring.

