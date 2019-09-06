Smith went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to Oakland.

Smith plated the Angels' final run of the game with a shot to left field in the seventh inning. The hit broke on 0-for-29 skid that stretched back to Aug. 3. Smith hit .296 in his 81 at-bats this season but is batting a paltry .099 in 61 at-bats since.

More News
Our Latest Stories