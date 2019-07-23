Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smith started the first two games of the weekend series versus the Mariners but finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. The 31-year-old and Dustin Garneau seem likely to continue splitting time behind the plate while Jonathan Lucroy (concussion) remains sidelined, with Garneau getting the starting nod Tuesday.