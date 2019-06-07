Smith has passed through concussion protocol and should be activated from the injured list in time for Friday's game against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith was moved to the 7-day injured list May 22 after suffering a concussion on a foul tip off his mask, but he's set to return Friday, assuming all goes according to plan. Dustin Garneau figures to be in danger of going back down to Triple-A Salt Lake following Smith's return.