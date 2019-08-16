Angels' Kevan Smith: Expects to return when eligible
Smith (back) indicated that he could be ready to return from the injured list when eligible Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.
Smith was placed on the 10-day IL with back spasms Aug. 11 and appears to be headed for a minimum stay, though he also indicated that the Angels could wait until Friday to activate him in order to take advantage of an off day Thursday. In his first season with Los Angeles, Smith has slashed .246/.331/.369 with a pair of homers in 139 plate appearances.
