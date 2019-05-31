Smith was shut down from baseball activities earlier in the week after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Smith was cleared to begin baseball activities Saturday, though he was shut down for a few days earlier in the week after dealing with concussion-like symptoms. Fortunately, these symptoms have since subsided, and he could come off the 7-day concussion list as soon as Tuesday when the Angels return home to begin an eight-day homestand.