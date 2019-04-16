Angels' Kevan Smith: Getting limited work
Smith is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Smith was behind the dish in Monday's 12-7 loss and enjoyed a solid night offensively, contributing a double and two walks over five plate appearances. It was only his fifth start through the Angels' first 17 contests, so he's clearly the No. 2 option at catcher behind Jonathan Lucroy.
