Smith went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

Smith plated the Angels' first run with a solo blast off Zack Greinke in the third inning and followed with a run-scoring single in the fourth. The three-hit game was the second of the season for Smith -- both of which have come in the past week. After a miserably August in which he hit a paltry .037, Smith has turned things around in September, batting .412 (14-for-34) with three homers and five RBI.