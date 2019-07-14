Angels' Kevan Smith: Heads to bench
Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Since being activated from the 10-day injured list following the All-Star break, Smith has started one game while Dustin Garneau is set to receive his second turn behind the plate Sunday. The two backstops will likely continue to work in a rough timeshare with top catcher Jonathan Lucroy (nose/concussion) expected to remain on the IL until around mid-August.
