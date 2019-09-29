Play

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith will sit out the season finale in what amounts to a routine breather for the day game after a night game. Anthony Bemboom will check in behind the plate while Smith wraps up the 2019 campaign with a .251/.318/.393 slash line across 211 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories