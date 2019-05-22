Smith was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins after taking a foul tip to the mask, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith initially stayed in the game and had another at-bat before exiting the contest. The 30-year-old appeared somewhat dazed after taking the hit and is likely being tested for a concussion. Jonathan Lucroy has taken over behind the dish for the Halos.

