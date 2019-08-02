Angels' Kevan Smith: Not starting Friday
Smith (toe) is not in the lineup Friday against Cleveland.
Smith hasn't played since being scratched with a sore right big toe Tuesday. He should be in line for a fair amount of starts down the stretch after Jonathan Lucroy was designated for assignment, though the playing-time split between him and Max Stassi (acquired in a deadline-day trade from Houston) remains to be seen.
