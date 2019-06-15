Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo homer off Jake Faria as the Angels won 5-3 over the Rays Saturday.

Serving as the cleanup hitter, Smith doubled and provided the Angels' fifth run with his homer to right field. This was his fourth game back from the 7-day injured list and the 30-year-old is 5-for-15 since his return. He has a .299/.393/.481 slash line and should split time with Jonathan Lucroy behind the plate.