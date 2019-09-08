Smith went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in a win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Smith launched a 427-foot homer to left center field in the seventh inning to produce the Angels' final run of the game. He also singled, walked twice and notched his third career stolen base in the victory over his former team. Smith suffered through a miserable August in which he batted .037 (1-for-27) but has gotten off to a better start in September, going 3-for-7 with a pair of long balls in five games.