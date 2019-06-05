Smith (concussion) caught a bullpen session Tuesday and is participating in baseball activities, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Smith was shut down from baseball activities last week after experiencing concussion-like symptoms, but it appears he is now progressing towards his return. The 30-year-old is currently eligible to be activated off the 7-day injured list, but he'll still have to clear the concussion protocol before officially rejoining the 25-man roster.

