Angels' Kevan Smith: Returns from IL
Smith (concussion) was activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Mariners, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Smith will rejoin the team after landing on the injured list May 22 with a concussion, and he's set to resume backup catching duties behind Jonathan Lucroy. Dustin Garneau was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
