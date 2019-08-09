Angels' Kevan Smith: Sitting again Friday
Smith is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Boston.
Smith will sit for the third straight game and the fourth time in five contests with Max Stassi grabbing another start behind the plate. Smith has a .398 OPS in 14 games since the All-Star break, but Stassi hasn't been any better with a .241 OPS in that same stretch, including an 0-for-10 mark since joining the Angels.
