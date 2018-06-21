Angels' Kevin Maitan: Begins season in rookie ball
Maitan reported to rookie-level Orem last week and has appeared in five game, recording nine hits and a 2:2 BB:K over 20 at-bats.
Maitan, the top prospect the Braves were forced to surrender this winter after violating baseball's protocol for international signings, latched on with the Angels in December on a $2.2 million signing bonus. The 18-year-old got off on the wrong foot with his new organization after reporting to camp in poor shape, prompting the Angels to keep him at extended spring training for about two months to work on his conditioning. Now ready to play on an everyday basis, Though Maitan is off to a sizzling start in the Pioneer League, don't expect a quick promotion to a full-season affiliate after he struggled across 42 games with two of the Braves' rookie-level affiliates in 2017.
