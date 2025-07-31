Angels' Kevin Newman: Dropped from 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Angels designated Newman for assignment Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels moved Newman off the 40-man roster in order to create space for newly acquired Oswaldo Peraza, who was traded by the Yankees on Thursday. Newman's season in 2025 has been the worst of his career as he is hitting just above a .200 batting average.
More News
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Swats second homer in win•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Slugs first homer of season•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Reinstated from paternity leave•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Back in action Sunday•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Nursing minor ankle injury•