Newman has a "leg up on the competition" to open the season as the Angels' starting shortstop while Zach Neto (shoulder) is sidelined, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Tim Anderson and Scott Kingery are Newman's chief competitors for the gig, but Newman is the safest choice since he's on a guaranteed contract and offers the steadiest glove of the group. While Neto has already been ruled out for Opening Day, it's not yet clear whether he will miss closer to the first week or the first month of the season. Newman slashed .278/.311/.375 with three homers over 111 games in 2024 with the Diamondbacks.