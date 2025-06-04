Newman will start at third base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Newman will enter the lineup for the first time since May 26, manning the hot corner while Luis Rengifo rests for the series finale. With Yoan Moncada (knee) on the shelf, Rengifo is expected to serve as the Angels' primary option at third base for the foreseeable future, leaving playing time up for grabs at the keystone. Newman is expected to factor into the mix for reps at second base, but the Angels are also likely to give opportunities to Chris Taylor and Scott Kingery.