The Angels signed Newman to a one-year contract with a club option for 2026 on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Newman could be the current favorite to open next season at shortstop for the Angels if Zach Neto (shoulder) isn't ready. The veteran infielder slashed .278/.311/.375 with three homers and eight steals in 111 games for the Diamondbacks in 2024 and graded out as a plus-4 in Outs Above Average at shortstop.