Angels' Kevin Newman: Nursing minor ankle injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newman was removed from Thursday's game against the Yankees in the seventh inning with an ankle injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Newman was sore after twisting his ankle, but he expected to be available to play Friday versus the Astros. He went hitless in three plate appearances Thursday before departing.
More News
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Filling in for resting Rengifo•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Losing out on playing time•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Not starting Saturday•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Favorite to open season at SS•