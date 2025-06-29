Newman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Newman gave the Angels some separation with his long ball in the seventh inning. The reserve infielder has gotten a look at shortstop lately, though that is likely to be a short-term opportunity while Zach Neto (shoulder) is on the mend. The homer was Newman's first of the season to go with eight RBI, nine runs scored, one stolen base, two doubles and a .202/.212/.262 slash line across 86 plate appearances this season. When the Angels are fully healthy in the infield, Newman's best shot at playing time comes at third base, where he can offer a challenge to the switch hitting Luis Rengifo.