The Angels selected Padlo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 26-year-old third baseman has put together an impressive campaign in Triple-A, slashing .273/.396/.555 with seven homers and 24 RBI through 134 plate appearances. He'll serve as the roster replacement for Anthony Rendon (wrist), who landed on the injured list Monday. Despite his gaudy Triple-A statline, Padlo will likely come off the bench while with the Angels.